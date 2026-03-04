Plane crashes in north Phoenix; Questions remain over Mesa shooting | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - North Phoenix plane crash sends three to the hospital; latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
1. Plane crashes into Phoenix home's backyard
Three people are hurt after firefighters say a plane crashed into the backyard of a north Phoenix home near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.
2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
Wednesday marks Day 32 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
3. Fire shuts down Far East Valley Walmart
Firefighters say errant sparks from a welder started a fire on March 4 at a Walmart near Hunt Highway and Gary Road. The store will be closed until further notice.
4. Questions remain following Mesa mother's shooting death
Questions are swirling days after a mother of seven, Maria Lewis, was shot and killed at her neighbor’s Mesa home on Feb. 28.
5. Latest on Iran conflict
The U.S. and Israel struck Tehran and other Iranian cities in airstrikes on the fifth day of the war with Iran. Here's what you need to know.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Wednesday was breezy across the state, but another storm system will bring windy conditions for Thursday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect a cooldown.
