Plane crashes in north Phoenix; Questions remain over Mesa shooting | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  March 4, 2026 6:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - North Phoenix plane crash sends three to the hospital; latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

1. Plane crashes into Phoenix home's backyard

3 hurt after plane crashes into backyard of north Phoenix home
3 hurt after plane crashes into backyard of north Phoenix home

Three people are hurt after firefighters say a plane crashed into the backyard of a north Phoenix home near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 32 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 32 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 32 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

3. Fire shuts down Far East Valley Walmart

Welding fire shuts down San Tan Valley Walmart
Welding fire shuts down San Tan Valley Walmart

Firefighters say errant sparks from a welder started a fire on March 4 at a Walmart near Hunt Highway and Gary Road. The store will be closed until further notice.

4. Questions remain following Mesa mother's shooting death

Questions remain following deadly shooting of Mesa mother involving AG investigator
Questions remain following deadly shooting of Mesa mother involving AG investigator

Questions are swirling days after a mother of seven, Maria Lewis, was shot and killed at her neighbor’s Mesa home on Feb. 28.

5. Latest on Iran conflict

Iran war live updates: Hegseth says US submarine sank Iranian warship in international waters
Iran war live updates: Hegseth says US submarine sank Iranian warship in international waters

The U.S. and Israel struck Tehran and other Iranian cities in airstrikes on the fifth day of the war with Iran. Here's what you need to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/4/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/4/26

Wednesday was breezy across the state, but another storm system will bring windy conditions for Thursday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect a cooldown.  

Get the Full Forecast

