Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures dropping in the Valley

The Brief Temperatures continue to drop in the Valley, following four days in the 90s. The high in Phoenix on March 4 will be around 84 degrees. Highs will drop into the 70s on Thursday and Friday before warming back up to the 80s this weekend.



Our pattern has made a turn for the best and temperatures are dipping.

Wednesday:

Following four days in the 90s, the high temperature capped at 86 degrees on Tuesday. Today, the forecast high slips again – dropping down to 84 degrees. That 84-degree forecast is still nearly 10 degrees above average, but no longer in record territory. It will be sunny to partly sunny throughout the state.

Thursday and Friday:

On Thursday, another storm system will run past northern Arizona. As it moves over our state line, there's a low chance for a few isolated rain/snow showers in far northern Arizona. Winds will increase across the entire state and the sky remains partly to mostly sunny for the rest of Arizona (aside from the far northern edge of the state, where a few showers are possible). Temperatures will respond, too. The forecast high drops to around 79 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

As the low passes to our northeast, dragging a cold front across Arizona, the forecast high drops to the low-mid 70s in Phoenix on Friday. The official forecast high is 73 degrees. It will be sunny.

This Weekend:

Saturday is expected to hit 82 degrees and Sunday will rise to 84 degrees. Dry conditions last through the weekend, but by Sunday night into Monday morning, a storm system will begin to swirl over us. This storm will shift up from the southwest before bringing us rain chances into early next week.

Looking Further Ahead:

There is at least a low chance for scattered showers early next week around the state as temperatures will again fall into the mid to upper 70s.

