Man used slingshot to target ex-wife at Scottsdale luxury condo complex, police say

A Valley man has been arrested after being accused of stalking his ex-wife and causing nearly $100,000 in property damage.

What we know:

Jaime Rodriguez, 44, is facing four counts of stalking and four counts of endangerment. Officers believe Rodriguez may have used a slingshot to break 20 windows at a Scottsdale luxury condo complex.

The damage to the complex is extensive, totaling approximately $97,000. So far, only five of the windows have been replaced.

Police say the attacks targeted the unit of the suspect’s ex-wife’s boyfriend, leaving neighbors in the surrounding units in fear, according to the condo’s management.

The backstory:

Police reports show that between May 15, 2025, and Jan. 11, 2026, there were 21 different incidents in which a rock broke a window or a resident reported hearing a rock strike.

The allegations of harassment are not limited to physical damage. Police say Rodriguez called Bank of America more than 1,700 times, potentially to track his ex-wife’s spending and locations. Additionally, police say the victim’s father previously found an Apple AirTag hidden under the hood of her car.

In January, detectives placed a GPS tracker on the suspect's car and began surveillance.

Dig deeper:

"The state is concerned given that there are multiple offenses that these are domestic violence offenses," a prosecutor said during a court appearance. "We believe that there is a strong weight of the evidence against Mr. Rodriguez given the surveillance and the GPS tracker that law enforcement had installed on his vehicle. And again, the victim indicates in the Form IV that she is in fear for her life because of Mr. Rodriguez's alleged behaviors."

Detectives arrested Rodriguez after watching him hop a wall to a patio across the street from the complex. They reported hearing what sounded like a slingshot followed by the sound of breaking glass.

He was then taken into custody as he got into his car and was found two slingshots in the area where he was seen.

What's next:

Rodriguez is expected back in court later this month.