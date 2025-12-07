Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix officer involved in shooting with suspect, police investigating

By
Published  December 7, 2025 3:03pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Sunday.
    • The suspect in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
    • No officers were injured during the shooting; the suspect's identity and the details that led up to the event are currently unknown.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

What we know:

Just after noon on Dec. 7., police reported a shooting near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The suspect involved was taken to a nearby hospital. 

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity, and details leading up to the shooting, were not made known. No further details have been released at this time. 

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews