Phoenix officer involved in shooting with suspect, police investigating
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
What we know:
Just after noon on Dec. 7., police reported a shooting near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road.
The suspect involved was taken to a nearby hospital.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity, and details leading up to the shooting, were not made known. No further details have been released at this time.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department