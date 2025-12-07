Phoenix officer involved in shooting with suspect, police investigating

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Sunday. The suspect in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the shooting; the suspect's identity and the details that led up to the event are currently unknown.



Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

What we know:

Just after noon on Dec. 7., police reported a shooting near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The suspect involved was taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity, and details leading up to the shooting, were not made known. No further details have been released at this time.

Map of where the shooting occurred.