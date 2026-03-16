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Arizona weather forecast: Historic heat expected this week in Phoenix

By
Published  March 16, 2026 7:28am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

We're kicking off the work week with warm temps in the Valley that will only get warmer – triple digits will be in the forecast later this week.

The Brief

    • Record-breaking temperatures are forecast for Arizona this week, with Phoenix expected to hit the 100s as part of an unprecedented March heatwave.
    • Extreme heat watches take effect Wednesday through Sunday for southern and western deserts due to a high risk of heat illness during this early-season spike.

PHOENIX - It was warm last week, but it's even hotter this week.

This Week:

An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure is building against the West Coast and will center over Arizona by Wednesday. As this happens, the forecast highs climb from near-record level to record-smashing level.

The forecast high for Monday is around 92 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and dry. The sunny and dry conditions last all week. On Tuesday, the forecast high jumps to the upper 90s and by Wednesday, the first triple digit day of 2026 is in the forecast.

We're expecting to reach a high of 101 on Wednesday. What is more shocking, the temperature will continue to jump to near 105 through the end of the work week. The forecast high is 104 on Thursday and 105 on Friday as well as Saturday.

Historic Heat:

Currently, the all-time record temperature for March in Phoenix is 100 degrees. The all-time record for April in Phoenix is 105 degrees. This week we may break both records. The current record for 90+ degree days in a row in March is 6 days. We'll also blast through the record. Finally, we'll set a record for the earliest triple digit day. The current record is March 26, set in 1988.

Hikers hit Phoenix trails ahead of historic heatwave

Hikers hit Phoenix trails ahead of historic heatwave

This week, the Valley could see its earliest 100-degree day on record, and with a lot of people in town for spring break, now is an important time to remind everyone to take precautions when out on hiking trails. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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Day Planner

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The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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