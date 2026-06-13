Arizona driver clocks 100+ mph rushing home to watch 'Love Island,' officials say

The Brief A driver was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on an Arizona highway in an effort to get home quickly to watch "Love Island." The woman was booked for criminal speed and reckless driving.



A woman was busted for excessive speeding for allegedly rushing to get home to watch "Love Island."

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol clocked a speeding driver on AZ-347 in Pinal County on June 9. The driver was caught traveling at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.

According to the driver, she was quickly trying to make it home to watch the reality TV show, "Love Island."

She was arrested and booked for criminal speed and reckless driving, according to officials. They said her vehicle went to "car jail" for 20 days.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity was not disclosed.