1 dead after plane crashes near Chandler airport, officials say

One person is dead after a small plane crashed immediately after departure near the airport in Chandler Tuesday night.

What we know:

Crews responded to reports of a "downed aircraft" near the area of McQueen and Queen Creek roads near the Chandler airport around 7:50 p.m. on July 28.

"Our units worked with Chandler Airport tower to confirm a location of a down aircraft that was reported from a 911 call," the Chandler Fire Department said.

One person was on board. Chandler Fire later confirmed that person had died.

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What they're saying:

"Skyhawk 501 through runway 88. Continue down and see if you can get a better eye on it. Well, they just departed, and it looks like they went down right off the departure end," air traffic control audio picked up.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. The identity of the victim has not been released.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to Chandler police.

FOX 10 has reached out to local and federal officials for additional information. Chandler Fire is working alongside Chandler Airport directors, Chandler Police and the FAA to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Map of the Chandler airport.