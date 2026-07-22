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Rising water rates drive Gilbert Town Council election results

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published July 22, 2026 8:04 PM MST
Published July 22, 2026 8:04 PM MST
Gilbert water rate hikes drive voters as town council incumbents fall behind
Gilbert water rate hikes drive voters as town council incumbents fall behind

Gilbert water rate hikes drive voters as town council incumbents fall behind

Rising utility costs took center stage in the Gilbert election after consecutive 25% water rate hikes, leaving three town council incumbents trailing behind four new candidates. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

The Brief

    • Unofficial election results show four newcomers are leading for four open seats on the Gilbert Town Council, leaving all three incumbents seeking re-election trailing. 
    • Utility costs were a major issue for voters after Gilbert water rates increased by 25% in April of last year and another 25% this April. 
    • The town stated higher rates are needed for water infrastructure projects and Colorado River uncertainty, while trailing incumbents await details on how newcomers plan to lower rates.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Unofficial election results for the Gilbert Town Council race show that three current councilmembers have lost their re-election bids. Utility rate increases served as a major focus of the race for many voters, which could have influenced the outcome.

What we know:

Only about 22% of Gilbert’s registered voters cast ballots in the election, according to the latest turnout figures. Seven candidates ran for four open seats, and four newcomers are currently leading.

The three current councilmembers trailing in the race are Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgeson, and Bobbi Buchli. The four candidates currently leading are Beth Goulden, Bill Spence, Joel Coen, and Bus Obayomi.

Big picture view:

Utility costs were a major issue in the race. Gilbert’s water rates increased by 25% in April of last year, and another 25% this April. 

Local perspective:

One Gilbert resident stated the water-rate increases and what she described as a lack of transparency affected her vote.

"The large jump with a lack of transparency is my, kind of my tipping point to not re-elect the incumbents that were in," said Gilbert resident Heather Bushaw.

What they're saying:

The town says the higher rates are needed to pay for major water-infrastructure projects and prepare for continued uncertainty surrounding Colorado River supplies. 

What's next:

Councilmember Chuck Bongiovanni told FOX 10 he plans to hold Goulden, Spence, and Obayomi to their campaign promises to lower water rates, adding that he is looking forward to hearing specifically how they plan to do that.

Outreach was also extended to the other two incumbents trailing in the race, but so far, only Bongiovanni has responded. The results remain unofficial as election workers continue to tabulate ballots in Gilbert.

For the latest election results for Arizona's Primary Election, click here

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from latest turnout figures, unofficial election results, Gilbert resident Heather Bushaw, the Town of Gilbert, and Councilmember Chuck Bongiovanni.

2026 ElectionsElectionGilbertNews