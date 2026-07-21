Measles Alert: Infected tourist exposes Chase Field, Chandler Fashion Center, 4 other Valley spots

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The Brief Maricopa County health officials have identified six new public measles exposure sites in Phoenix and Chandler after an out-of-state visitor tested positive for the virus. The new cases bring the county's total to 25 confirmed measles cases in 2026, a dramatic increase compared to the historical average of just one case per year. Anyone who visited the exposed locations between July 12 and July 13 should verify their MMR vaccination status and watch for symptoms like a high fever and rash.



A visitor to Maricopa County has tested positive for measles, exposing the public to the highly contagious virus at six new locations across Phoenix and Chandler, health officials announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

The exposures occurred between July 12 and July 13 at popular venues including Chase Field, Chandler Fashion Center and several local restaurants. This brings the county's total to 25 confirmed cases in 2026, marking a significant spike compared to the historical average of just one case per year over the last three decades.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is urging residents and visitors who were at the exposed locations to check their immunization records and immediately begin monitoring for symptoms. The measles virus is extremely infectious and can survive in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area, meaning anyone passing through the same space could be at risk. Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of contracting the virus if exposed.

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Timeline:

The newly identified exposure trail began on Sunday, July 12, at The Taco Spot on 54th Street in Chandler during the mid-afternoon, followed by an overnight stay at the nearby Sonesta Select Hotel that lasted until Monday afternoon. On Sunday evening, the infected person also spent five hours at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The potential exposures continued into the early hours of Monday morning at the IHOP on Ray Road in Phoenix, followed by late morning and afternoon visits to bb.q Chicken on Chandler Boulevard and the Chandler Fashion Center. Previous exposures were also identified earlier in July at Tempe Marketplace and a Surprise Walmart.

Dig deeper:

Health officials warn that symptoms typically appear within seven to 12 days after exposure but can take up to three weeks to surface. The telltale signs include a high fever over 101 degrees, red and watery eyes, a persistent cough and a runny nose. These are usually followed by a red, raised and blotchy rash that begins at the hairline on the face and spreads downward across the body.

What they're saying:

Dr. Ariella Dale, Maricopa County's chief science officer, emphasized the effectiveness of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. "The continuing identification of new measles cases and exposures highlights how easily this virus spreads," she said. "We have an effective, trusted vaccine that has kept the virus from spreading like this for decades. As a community, we can use that same tool to stop spread now."

What you can do:

Because there is no specific medical treatment for measles and the disease carries risks of severe, long-term brain complications, the health department is taking extra precautions. In alignment with CDC guidance, they are currently recommending an early vaccine dose for infants aged six to 11 months. Anyone who develops symptoms is instructed to stay home and call a healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to prevent further spread of the disease.