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DOJ deploys federal election monitors across Arizona on primary day

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published July 21, 2026 3:20 PM MST
Published July 21, 2026 3:20 PM MST
article

A security guard stands behind a fence at the Maricopa County Election and Tabulation Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 4, 2024. Concrete barriers, high wire fences and armed agents inside: on the eve of the American presidential election, the

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The Brief

    • The U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring polling locations in Maricopa, Apache and Pima counties during Arizona's primary election.
    • Federal monitors are stationed at vote-casting sites to enforce civil rights laws, support voter access and maintain election security.
    • The Civil Rights Division is collecting public complaints and monitoring requests leading up to the November general election.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring polling sites in Maricopa, Apache and Pima counties during Tuesday's Arizona primary election to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Arizona Primary Election Day in full swing
Arizona Primary Election Day in full swing

Arizona Primary Election Day in full swing

The polls are open and Arizona voters still have hours to cast their ballots in today's midterm primary election. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

What we know:

Federal monitors from the DOJ's Civil Rights Division and the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office have been credentialed by local officials to observe vote-casting procedures in the three counties. The effort is aimed at promoting transparency, ballot security and protecting the rights of eligible citizens to access the ballot, according to a DOJ press release.

What they're saying:

"Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. "We appreciate Arizona's cooperation in these important procedural safeguards."

Featured

LIVE: 2026 Arizona primary election: How to watch ballot counting video feeds, track county results
article

LIVE: 2026 Arizona primary election: How to watch ballot counting video feeds, track county results

Track 2026 Arizona primary election live tabulation room cameras for each county as ongoing votes are counted.

Dig deeper:

The DOJ regularly deploys staff to monitor elections nationwide to enforce statutes like the Voting Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Local perspective:

U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, Timothy Courchaine, said his office is "pleased to be leading efforts to ensure election integrity for Arizona voters," calling the July 21 monitoring "a critical piece of that."

Arizona Primary Election: New voting rule promises faster results | FOX 10 Talks
Arizona Primary Election: New voting rule promises faster results | FOX 10 Talks

Arizona Primary Election: New voting rule promises faster results | FOX 10 Talks

Christopher Mann, Research Director at the Center for Election Innovation & Research, joins FOX 10 Talks to discuss how new early-ballot drop-off procedures are expected to impact result timelines. He also breaks down the national state of voting in 2026, the security measures ensuring accuracy, and why counting votes thoroughly takes time.

What you can do:

The public can report possible violations of federal voting rights laws or request election monitoring in their jurisdiction by contacting the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section at VEM@usdoj.gov leading up to the general election on Nov. 3.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the United States Department of Justice.

2026 ElectionsNewsMaricopa CountyPima CountyApache County