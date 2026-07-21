DOJ deploys federal election monitors across Arizona on primary day

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The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring polling locations in Maricopa, Apache and Pima counties during Arizona's primary election. Federal monitors are stationed at vote-casting sites to enforce civil rights laws, support voter access and maintain election security. The Civil Rights Division is collecting public complaints and monitoring requests leading up to the November general election.



The U.S. Department of Justice is monitoring polling sites in Maricopa, Apache and Pima counties during Tuesday's Arizona primary election to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

What we know:

Federal monitors from the DOJ's Civil Rights Division and the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office have been credentialed by local officials to observe vote-casting procedures in the three counties. The effort is aimed at promoting transparency, ballot security and protecting the rights of eligible citizens to access the ballot, according to a DOJ press release.

What they're saying:

"Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. "We appreciate Arizona's cooperation in these important procedural safeguards."

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Dig deeper:

The DOJ regularly deploys staff to monitor elections nationwide to enforce statutes like the Voting Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Local perspective:

U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, Timothy Courchaine, said his office is "pleased to be leading efforts to ensure election integrity for Arizona voters," calling the July 21 monitoring "a critical piece of that."

What you can do:

The public can report possible violations of federal voting rights laws or request election monitoring in their jurisdiction by contacting the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section at VEM@usdoj.gov leading up to the general election on Nov. 3.