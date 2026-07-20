Mesa woman accused of stabbing, killing her husband

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The Brief Christina Copley, 41, is accused of killing her husband, 82-year-old Ed Copley, on July 18 near Power and McDowell roads. Police say before officers got to the scene, Copley was holding a bloody knife when she told her neighbor that she stabbed her husband. Copley is accused of second-degree murder.



A woman accused of killing her husband at their Mesa home has been arrested.

What we know:

Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 18, Mesa police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home near Power and McDowell roads. Before the officers arrived, police say 41-year-old Christina Copley was holding a bloody knife when she told a neighbor that she stabbed her husband. Once at the scene, the officers detained Copley.

Inside Copley's home, police found her husband, 82-year-old Ed Copley, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christina Copley was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.

What they're saying:

"The investigation revealed there had been previous domestic violence related calls for service involving Christina and Ed Copley, including an incident that resulted in Christina Copley's arrest," police said.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened: