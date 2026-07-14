Nancy Guthrie: Arizona sheriff issues new warning in case

The Brief The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about recent social media posts in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance that include a QR code asking for money. The sheriff's department says they will never ask for money in any investigation and asks anyone who sees the scam posts to report them. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the Nancy Guthrie case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a new warning in the Nancy Guthrie case.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over five months.

What they're saying:

In a July 13 post on X, the sheriff's department says they are aware of social media posts "circulating about the Guthrie investigation that include a QR code requesting money."

"PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation," the sheriff's department said. "Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

Dig deeper:

Since Guthrie's disappearance, several media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes. TMZ says they've received several emails, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

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What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos & Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: