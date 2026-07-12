Free Arizona semiconductor training program launches as chip industry expands

The Brief Arizona's semiconductor industry faces a workforce need as chip production expands rapidly. Northern Arizona University is collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to offer a completely free process technician training program. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and U.S. citizens, with a registration deadline of July 31.



The semiconductor industry in Arizona needs employees, and fast. But training the thousands of Arizonans for these complex chip-making jobs will be a challenge.

"NAU wants to support growth in Arizona so it is an important project," Northern Arizona University professor Dr. Tom Dory said.

What we know:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Northern Arizona University worked together to launch a process technician training program, a completely free course designed to put graduates at the front of the line for jobs.

"This is a long-term technician job that has great potential for advancement, a great salary and great benefits," Dory said.

What you can do:

Dory will be one of the professors and says anyone can apply by July 31.

"You just have to be 18 years or older and a US citizen to be in the program. It's absolutely free. It's very rare you see university credits given out free. This is through TSMC work," Dory said.

Big picture view:

It is part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's push to double its workforce as it expands to three fabs and invests $165 billion in the state. They have worked with other universities and apprenticeship programs to train the right people, like Nolan Cottingham.

"This was more of a learn-as-you-go apprenticeship to where you're doing school hours and on the job hours, to where I am immediately involved in the industry and basically taking the information I get from school and applying it to work every day," Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company process technician Nolan Cottingham said.

Dig deeper:

Cottingham's previous job was in fast food. The technician started with little knowledge of the industry and had learned how to problem-solve chip-making. Thousands more Arizonans are needed to build the chips that power every electronic in our lives.

"If you have an Apple phone or tablet or desktop computer, you'll be part of making those devices," Dory said.

"This industry needs people. It's ever-growing. It's constantly expanding all the new projects going on. We need more people to work here at TSMC," Cottingham said.