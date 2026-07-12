Hope Women's Center offers free summer programs for single mothers

The Brief The Hope Women's Center provides free holistic programming, resource referrals, and summer camp programs to support vulnerable women and teen girls. Chief Executive Officer Tammy Abernethy stated that most participants are single mothers who self-report an annual income of less than $15,000. Attending center sessions allows mothers to earn points toward an onsite boutique to secure essential items like food, diapers, clothing, and toiletries.



Summer can be a tough time for any parent trying to balance work with childcare. But for a lot of single moms on a fixed income, they need something free to do with their kids.

Local perspective:

That’s where the Hope Women's Center comes in.

"We are a resource and referral center for women and teen girls. We offer holistic programming to meet emotional and physical needs," said Tammy Abernethy, CEO of the Hope Women's Center.

Why you should care:

Abernethy says the center works year-round to support these families.

"Most of them are single moms. Most of them self-report incomes of less than $15,000 a year. Definitely very marginalized in the community. However, everyone is welcome to come to Hope. No barrier, anyone can come," Abernethy said.

In the summer, they offer camps for youth and for teens.

"For moms to come in the summer, we want to offer things for teens and youth as well. Strong girl Summer has programs for teens. They get to take classes, and they get to engage, do crafts. It's really a time to build confidence and friendships. Our youth program also allows a mom to come. We need a safe place for her. Kids— they get to have board games activities," Abernethy said.

Dig deeper:

Every time the moms attend a session at the center, they get points toward the onsite boutique to get anything from food to diapers, clothes and toiletries. This kind of support makes a world of difference to these moms and their kids, in summer and all through the year.

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"These are moms that are struggling to put food on the table, so to come to a place where she’s healing and growing and provide for her family, that’s an incredible opportunity, so we love to see her come in and thrive," Abernethy said.