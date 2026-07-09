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Chandler doctor arrested on multiple allegations of sexual assault of patient

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 9, 2026 4:49 PM MST
Published July 9, 2026 4:49 PM MST
Chandler doctor accused of sexual assault by at least one patient
Chandler doctor accused of sexual assault by at least one patient

Chandler doctor accused of sexual assault by at least one patient

A doctor faces sexual assault and abuse charges involving at least one patient in Chandler. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has more on the striking similarities police say happened in the cases.

The Brief

    • A Chandler doctor was arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two patients during medical exams at his practice.
    • The 48-year-old is facing felony charges for sexual assault and sexual abuse, with court documents noting striking similarities in both accounts.
    • The doctor has since bonded out of jail on a $75,000 bond and was ordered to surrender his passport due to flight risk concerns.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler doctor was arrested at his Gilbert home after police say he touched two patients inappropriately during exams at his Chandler practice.

What we know:

Chandler police say 48-year-old Hassan Khan, a doctor at American Medical Associates, was arrested on July 8 on multiple allegations of sexual assault involving patients. Khan is facing felony charges, one count of sexual assault, and one count of sexual abuse, after making sexual advances toward two women at his office.

One of the victims claims things started out as consensual after Khan made advancements toward her, while the other said they were not. According to court documents, police noted striking similarities in both accounts.

Timeline:

The first was a patient being treated for back pain in February 2025. She told police Khan pulled down her pants, touched her inappropriately, and pressed his erect, clothed penis against her arm. When she questioned him, he apologized. He later texted her, claiming his wife is a lesbian who approves of him having outside relationships.

A second patient reported Khan after a January 2025 appointment for swollen lymph nodes. She says Khan asked, "Do you mind?" before loosening her pants and performing oral sex on her. That encounter led to a consensual relationship outside of work, which prompted her to call police after claiming she contracted multiple STIs from him.

What they're saying:

Khan’s attorney told a judge that the relationship was consensual.

"This involves a relationship, a consensual relationship. We're not talking about a sexual assault on a stranger or, you know, somebody like that. Is it unethical? Yes. Is it illegal? No," Khan's attorney said.

Dig deeper:

Police noted striking similarities between the two accounts, including Khan asking them both, "Do you mind," using the same unlisted phone number to follow up, and bringing up his wife's sexuality. Khan told police he is already communicating with the Arizona Medical Board regarding the allegations.

Khan is out on a $75,000 cash bond, but a judge ordered him to surrender his passport due to flight risk concerns. 

What's next:

His next court date is July 15. FOX 10 has reached out to American Medical Associates, where he practices, for comment and will provide updates if a response is received.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Chandler police, court documents, a judge, and Hassan Khan's attorney.

Crime and Public SafetyChandlerNews