Extreme heat drives residents to Arizona nudist community pool

The Brief On a 113-degree day, Arizonans are looking for unique ways to beat the heat. A family-owned nudist park established in 1959 in New River has more than 150 full-time residents and features an active pool community. The location currently has a five-year waitlist for full-time spots as interest builds ahead of International Skinny-Dip Day.



On a hot day, Arizonans are trying to beat the heat any way they can. At one spot in northern New River, they do it by leaving their clothes behind.

What we know:

The Shangri-La nudist park in New River was established in 1959. The family-owned business now has more than 150 full-time residents. It is described as a place to let down your hair, let down your guard, and let it all hang out.

A 113-degree day is not stopping residents from hitting the pool, where clothing is optional, and every day is a skinny-dip day.

What they're saying:

"We plan our days around the weather. You’ll wake up early in the morning— all the things that we need to do like everyone else does. We just have the option of doing it with clothes on or not," resident Christi said.

John and Christi met at the park and fell in love with each other and the community.

"It’s not judgmental," resident John said. "You can be yourself, and you know nobody’s really looking at you any differently than they’re looking at anybody else around here."

Local perspective:

The summer months at Shangri-La can be tricky because there is nothing to hide. While it is certainly cooler in a birthday suit, visitors must be sure to bring sunscreen for places the sun does not shine.

"The first thing I do when I come home from outside the gate is take off my clothes. It’s comfortable," 11-year resident Lori Zolla said.

Dig deeper:

Shangri-La co-owner Cyndi Faber emphasized the necessity of skin protection in the extreme weather.

"You got to make sure that you’re protected from the sun, so sunscreen is a must, especially from all the parts that don’t normally see the sunshine," Faber said.

Big picture view:

Residents and guests may be short on fashion sense, but they are not short on things to do. Activities range from the pool to pickleball and hiking. Furthermore, being naked means there is less laundry to do.

"We like the 78-degree temperatures here versus the East Coast about 115—115, but I was in Virginia last week, and it was 95 with the humidity," guest Jim Talbot said, who traveled to the park with Ralph as guests from Virginia.

"We stay under the pavilion, we stay in the pool. We use a lot of sunscreen," guest Ralph Freeman said. When asked if they apply it everywhere, Freeman responded, "Yes, everywhere."

Why you should care:

Despite the amenities, residents insist that the biggest attraction is the freedom, which allows individuals to shed society along with their skivvies and get back to the bare essentials.

What's next:

There is now a five-year waitlist to secure a full-time spot at the park, though memberships or daily passes remain available.

What you can do:

For those looking to dip their toe into a nudist community, July 11 marks International Skinny-Dip Day.