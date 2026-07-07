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Arizona man sentenced to 28 years for killing former partner

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 7, 2026 3:29 PM MST
Published July 7, 2026 3:29 PM MST
article

Andre Anthony Miller, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after shooting his former partner in front of her children in 2024. It happened on the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Reservation.

The Brief

    • Andre Anthony Miller, 33, of Parker, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his former intimate partner.
    • Miller shot the unnamed victim on Feb. 18, 2024, on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation in front of her young children.
    • The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including quadriplegia, and died about 11 months later from those injuries.

PHOENIX - A man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of his former intimate partner back in 2024.

The backstory:

On Feb. 18, 2024, Andre Anthony Miller, 33, of Parker, shot the victim, who wasn't named, on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. It happened in front of her young children.

"The victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting, including quadriplegia. Approximately eleven months later, the victim died from her injuries. Both Miller and the victim are enrolled CRIT members," the Dept. of Justice said in a July 7 news release.

Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting, or what the motive was.

What's next:

Miller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 336 months in prison, and after that, he'll be under five years of supervised release.

The Source

  • The U.S. Department of Justice

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaLa Paz CountyNews