85-year-old Phoenix man gets 9 years for killing son-in-law 'to protect his wife'

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The Brief An 85-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced to nine years in prison for the fatal shooting of his son-in-law during a domestic dispute. Originally accused of murder, Robert Angelo Feola pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the July 2025 death of Karl Derek Thau, 60. Feola claimed the shooting was done to protect his wife during a heated family argument at their north Phoenix home.



An 85-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for the fatal shooting of his son-in-law during a domestic dispute last summer.

What we know:

Robert Angelo Feola received a shorter prison sentence than typical on July 1 after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and domestic violence for the death of 60-year-old Karl Derek Thau.

Feola, who was originally booked on murder charges following the July 2025 incident, claimed he shot his son-in-law to protect his wife during a heated family argument.

His sentence officially began on June 26, and he was credited with 332 days of time already served.

The backstory:

The fatal confrontation happened the evening of July 28, 2025, at a north Phoenix home near 14th Street and Topeka Drive. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the house around 7:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Thau shot. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

Feola was arrested at the house. Detectives interviewed him at police headquarters before booking him into the Maricopa County Jail, where his bond was originally set at $500,000.

Dig deeper:

Inside a prison cell, Feola will turn 86 this Monday, July 6.