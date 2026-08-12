Litchfield Park murders: Police release new details in case

The Brief We are learning more about the murder of a couple at Litchfield Park earlier in August. Hector and Larissa Flores' remains were found in the backyard of their home, after family members requested a welfare check.



As authorities continue to search for a man in connection with the deaths of his mother and father in Litchfield Park, new details have been released in the case.

The backstory:

The investigation began when family members requested a welfare check on the family.

"Officers entered the home with assistance from a family member. During the welfare check, officers discovered indications that foul play may have occurred," Avondale Police said in a news release on Aug. 5. "No individuals were located inside, and all three residents are now considered missing."

Police said there was a large amount of blood inside the home, and confirmed no animals were found dead.

The search for the couple came to an end when their bodies were dug up, but the hunt for Matthew Flores continues after police say he fled the country.

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 11, police identified the two victims as husband and wife, Hector and Larissa Flores.

In a statement we received, officials with California State Polytechnic University, Pomona confirmed that Hector was an associate professor at the university. He had taught during the Spring 2026 semester, and was scheduled to teach during the fall 2026 semester.

University officials released a letter that was sent to faculty members of the school's College of Business Administration. It reads:

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of Dr. Hector Flores, Associate Professor in the Department of Management and Human Resources at Cal Poly Pomona.

Dr. Flores joined Cal Poly Pomona in Fall 2015 as an Assistant Professor. He earned his Ph.D. in Strategic Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his MBA from Columbia University. During his academic career at CPP, he taught courses in strategic management, senior project, and internship, and conducted research and published in the field of strategic management.

Beyond his contributions as a scholar and educator, Dr. Flores was a strong advocate for faculty rights and shared governance. He served as a senator in the CPP Academic Senate and as the MHR representative for the California Faculty Association, CPP Chapter. He also contributed his time and expertise to numerous university and department committees, including the scholarship committee, faculty search committees, assessment committees, the vision and culture committee, and the temporary faculty evaluation committee.

Before beginning his academic career, Dr. Flores spent more than a decade with International Paper, where he held numerous leadership positions. His last position with the company was General Manager of Temple-Inland in Phoenix, Arizona, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Paper. His extensive industry experience brought valuable practical perspectives to his teaching, research, and service at Cal Poly Pomona.

Dr. Flores made meaningful contributions to our students, faculty, department, and the CBA. He will be remembered not only for his academic and professional accomplishments, but also for his commitment to faculty advocacy, shared governance, and the Cal Poly Pomona community.

He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, students, and friends.

Please join us in remembering Dr. Hector Flores and extending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are awaiting more information about any memorial services and will share when it becomes available.

What We Know Now:

It is now known the other Flores son called Avondale Police to perform a welfare check. He had not heard from his mom, dad, or brother in several days.

According to a newly obtained police report, the son called police from outside the family home on Aug. 4, saying he hadn't heard from them since July 29. He told officers his family wasn't answering their phones, which he says was unusual. He told officers he was afraid to enter the home because he was scared of what he would find.

Details in the report are redacted, but the officer who went inside noticed several things, then exited and called for backup. Police have previously said there was a large amount of blood inside the home that appeared to have been cleaned up.

The son also provided police with details about Matthew's mental state. According to the report, he told officers Matthew had changed a lot since college, stopped socializing, and would make vague, threatening statements. The report mentions Matthew had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and gave an example of him hearing voices in his head. Matthew's brother said he had no friends and was unemployed.

He also says Matthew had "discovered Hector had been cheating on Larissa, and had been upset Larissa had not left him."

Officers tried pinging all three phones, but they couldn't be located because they were turned off.

What's next:

The U.S. Marshals Service is leading the manhunt for Matthew. Friends tell FOX 10 Matthew has dual citizenship from Russia, but law enforcement has not said which country he may have fled to.

If you have any information where he might be, call 911.