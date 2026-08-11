PD: Glendale couple arrested for child abuse in 108-degree heat

The Brief Glendale Police released body camera footage showing the arrest of a couple accused of walking their young children in 108-degree heat while heavily intoxicated. A witness reported Ryan Mullin falling over one of his children and punching her car after she offered the family a ride, resulting in him hitting his face on the vehicle. Ryan and May Mullin face felony child abuse charges, and a judge ordered supervised contact with their children alongside alcohol and drug monitoring upon their release.



Glendale Police released body camera video of a couple accused of walking their two young children for three hours in 108-degree heat while heavily intoxicated.

Police said the children's mother told them the family left for the Arizona Cardinals training camp held at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Husband and wife Ryan and May Mullin were arrested after officers found the couple heavily under the influence of alcohol and observed that the children appeared to be dehydrated.

Body camera footage captures their encounters with law enforcement.

Ryan and May Mullin face felony child abuse charges after allegedly walking their children ages two and four in severe heat while heavily intoxicated in Glendale.

Exchange with an Officer:

"Let go of the child please," an officer said.

"No," Ryan replied.

"I’m gonna start putting hands on you if you don’t let go of the kid. Do you understand me?" the officer said.

"I mean I understand," Ryan said.

"Let go of the kid right now," the officer said.

"No f--- you. I am telling you that we are five stops away," Ryan said, referring to how close they were to their house.

"We are five stops away from our f------ home," Ryan said, then he said, "Go home," after letting go of his child.

"I’m gonna Tase you ... let go of the child ... Here, turn around and put your hands behind your back. You understand me? Turn around and put your hands behind your back, or I’m gonna start messing you up dude," the officer said.

Body camera footage captures Glendale Police confronting Ryan Mullin as he allegedly refuses orders while intoxicated with his child present.

Dig deeper:

Glendale Police say 41-year-old Ryan was extremely intoxicated and belligerent when they approached him and his child. They say he had been stumbling and was combative with law enforcement.

Officers took him into custody as well as his wife, 42-year-old May.

Investigators say a woman spotted the couple and their children, ages two and four, near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Montebello Avenue. She says Ryan was stumbling as he walked away from the children and fell over one of them. She also says May appeared to be vomiting.

The woman drove up to the family and offered them a ride. Police say Ryan got mad and started punching her car and then fell and hit his face on the vehicle, causing a black eye.

"What’s going on, sir? What’s happening?" an officer asked.

"Heading home," Ryan replied.

"Why are you all covered in blood?" the officer asked. He replied by slurring his words, making him hard to understand.

What's next:

A judge released the couple on their own recognizance but ordered them to not have unsupervised contact with their children.

"So I'm not allowed to see my kids on my own?" Ryan asked.

"Sir, you are allowed to see them as long as it is supervised," the judge said. "As a part of your release I'm also ordering pretrial services … both alcohol and drug testing and monitoring as a condition of your release."

Ryan and May are each charged with a felony count of child abuse. Ryan is also facing counts of disorderly conduct.