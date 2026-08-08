Litchfield Park family speaks out after bodies found in backyard, suspect son flees country

article

The Brief The family of a missing Litchfield Park couple released a statement saying they are "devastated" and fully cooperating with police after two bodies were discovered buried in their backyard. Avondale Police named 27-year-old Matthew Flores as the primary suspect in his parents' murder and confirmed he has fled the U.S. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service have joined the international manhunt for Flores while medical examiners work to officially identify the remains.



The family of a missing Litchfield Park couple has broken their silence after police dug up two bodies in their backyard, saying they are completely devastated while law enforcement searches for their son overseas.

What they're saying:

In a statement released through a representative, the family said they are working closely with investigators as local detectives and federal agents try to piece together what happened at the home.

"The Flores Semyonov family is devastated by recent events," stated the family — using suspect Matthew's pre-adoption Russian surname — according to sources speaking with FOX 10. "They are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the family respectfully asks for privacy during this difficult time. Their deepest gratitude is extended to their loved ones, neighbors, and the community at large who have expressed concern."

Big picture view:

The family’s response comes as investigators continue tracking 27-year-old Matthew Flores, who police named as the primary suspect in his parents' disappearance and murder. Authorities say Flores fled the U.S. shortly after the crime.

The backstory:

The case began earlier this week when worried relatives asked police to check on the parents and their son after being unable to reach them. When officers stepped inside the home near Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard, they found a massive amount of blood and clear evidence that someone had tried to clean up a violent scene. By Thursday, officers digging in the backyard unearthed two buried bodies.

Avondale Police are investigating after three family members went missing under suspicious circumstances. Officers discovered signs of foul play during a welfare check at a Litchfield Park home on Aug. 4, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner shows pending autopsies for a couple in their 60s named Hector and Larissa Flores, with Aug. 6 — when the bodies were exhumed — listed as the date of death. Neighbors described the couple as friendly and quiet, leaving the neighborhood stunned by the tragedy. Both the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have joined the effort to trace Flores abroad.

Map of the area where the home is: