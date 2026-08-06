Arizona firefighter hid cameras in ex-wife’s house, now a registered sex offender after spying on 2 teens

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The Brief Former Fountain Hills firefighter Douglas Rohr was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for placing hidden cameras inside his ex-wife's home. Prosecutors say Rohr secretly returned to the residence twice after moving out to install three distinct recording devices, impacting three victims—including two 16-year-old minors. The Town of Fountain Hills confirmed Rohr’s fire department employment, emphasizing that the off-duty offenses occurred outside town limits.



A former Fountain Hills firefighter was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to register as a sex offender on Thursday after being convicted of placing hidden cameras inside his ex-wife’s Mesa home to spy on her.

What we know:

Douglas Gordon Rohr, 54, received the sentence Aug. 6 in Maricopa County Superior Court after an investigation into allegations that he secretly set up recording equipment in the home. Court records show Rohr was sentenced on July 30 for attempted voyeurism, a felony charge.

The backstory:

Investigators say Rohr moved out of the home in April and returned two separate times to install three hidden cameras. Prosecutors noted that each camera was a different model, suggesting an intentional effort to keep the operation hidden even if one device was discovered.

Dig deeper:

The investigation revealed three victims were recorded, including two 16-year-old children.

What's next:

Under the conditions of his 10-year probation term, Rohr must register as a sex offender, complete both sex offender and mental health treatment programs, and stay away from the scene of the crime. The court also mandated strict computer usage monitoring, travel restrictions and a complete ban on contacting the victims in any form.

What they're saying:

The Town of Fountain Hills confirmed Rohr previously worked for the Fountain Hills Fire Department, but said he did not commit his crimes while he was on duty or within town limits. After sentencing, a spokesperson told FOX 10 that Rohr is no longer employed with the department.