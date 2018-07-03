Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park video

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park

McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.

Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills video

Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills is a planned community established in the 1970s northeast of Phoenix. Its most recognizable feature, of course, is the fountain in the middle of a man-made lake. 