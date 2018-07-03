MCSO: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Fountain Hills bar
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after another man died in a shooting at a bar in Fountain Hills.
Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park
McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.
Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is a planned community established in the 1970s northeast of Phoenix. Its most recognizable feature, of course, is the fountain in the middle of a man-made lake.
MCSO: 92-year-old mother refuses to go to assisted living facility, shoots and kills son
In a bizarre turn of events, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 92-year-old mother shot and killed her son in Fountain Hills after she refused to go to an assisted living facility. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Man found fatally shot in Fountain Hills; suspect detained
Authorities say a man has been fatally shot at a home in Fountain Hills and a suspect has been detained for questioning.
New wind meter to help control the flow of water at Fountain Hills' fountain
The town of Fountain Hills is using new technology to help control the flow of water at the landmark fountain there. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
RV crashes into pool under construction in Fountain Hills
Authorities say no one was injured after an RV crashed through a backyard fence and ended up in a swimming pool under construction in Fountain Hills. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
DEADLY HEAT: Two elderly people found dead inside their Fountain Hills homes
It is perhaps an obvious statement, but it is most likely safe to say Mother Nature is cranking up the heat. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Undercover footage suggests paid protestors, voter fraud
New undercover videos released by Project Veritas Action suggest DNC operatives paid people to disrupt Trump rallies, including an event earlier this year in Fountain Hills.