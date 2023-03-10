Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 10-12

Need plans? Check out the Aloha Festival, the Irish Fountain Fest, Arizona Cocktail Weekend and more happening in the Phoenix area for March 10-12.

Also, here's a list of spring training deals and events in the Valley this month.

Avondale

2023 March NASCAR Weekend

"Bring out the entire family for some fun & a weekend of racing in the desert on Mar 10-12th!"

March 10-12

$25+

Phoenix Raceway

https://www.phoenixraceway.com/march/

Cave Creek

Cave Creek Sculpture & Wine Festival

"Guests can view fine art selected through a comprehensive jury process, sample fine wines and spirits, sip microbrews, snack on festival food, and listen to live music, all while soaking in the sunshine, reveling in the mountain views, and meeting artists and fellow art lovers."

March 10-12

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$5

Stagecoach Village

https://thunderbirdartists.com/cavecreeksculpturefestival

Fountain Hills

Irish Fountain Fest

"Put on your green and join the Town of Fountain Hills as we shamROCK the Hills at our Irish Fountain Fest!Food, fun, and music will all be a part of this family-friendly event, and who could forget that our World Famous Fountain will be transformed into a bright emerald green geyser at 12:00 and 4:00 p.m.

This event will feature a kid’s zone, Traditional Irish folk music, a Celtic rock band, food trucks, the Crescent Crown Beer Garden, and much more! This event is open to families of all ages and is completely free of charge!"

March 11

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Fountain Park

https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/events/2023/irish-fest

The first green fountain at Fountain Park.

Glendale

Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival

"The inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival is coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this spring.

"It is open to the public and will feature dozens of local restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up an amazing variety of mouthwatering tacos and related food items. There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila, beer, and other non-alcoholic drinks. The event will feature fun for the whole family with live music, kids activities and much more."

March 11

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$10

State Farm Stadium

https://arizonatacofest.com/

Phoenix

2023 World Baseball Classic

"Chase Field will host the 2023 World Baseball Classic with 10 games over 5 days from March 11-15. The games for Pool C will include the defending World Baseball Classic Champion Team USA, Team Canada, Team Mexico, Team Colombia and Team Great Britain."

March 11-15

$15+

Chase Field

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/events/world-baseball-classic

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

"We will be throwing some fantastic parties this year. Kick off the weekend with "The Cocktail Carnival" on Saturday at the Where?House.

If you enjoyed the Cocktail Carnival you will surely love this one, live music and cocktails all under one roof. Don’t miss the return of "Top Bars" at The Croft on Sunday.

Sample cocktails by some of the best in the business from around the Valley, state, region, and world without ever leaving Phoenix. The finish line is "Last Slinger Standing" on Monday."

March 10-13

Multiple locations

https://arizonacocktailweekend.com/

Credit: Arizona Cocktail Weekend

Experience Ireland

"The music of Ireland is upbeat, energetic, and expressive. Come celebrate Irish music and culture at MIM!"

March 11-12

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$20

Musical Instrument Museum

https://mim.org/events/experience-ireland-mar-11-2023/2023-03-12/

Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town

"Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town at Phoenix Art Museum is the first U.S. solo exhibition in more than five years to exclusively showcase the imaginative and visually complex works of contemporary Japanese artist Mr.

A self-described member of the otaku subculture—characterized by obsessive interests in anime, manga, and reclusion into virtual fantasy worlds—Mr. creates feverish, graffiti-inspired paintings and cartoon-like sculptures, installations, and video works that combine high and low culture to examine themes of desire, fantasy, and trauma within Japanese society and among a global audience obsessed with social media."

Until March 12

$24 adults (non-members) / $5 kids

Phoenix Art Museum

https://phxart.org/exhibition/mr/

Credit: Phoenix Art Museum

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Irish Faire

"The Phoenix St Patrick’s Day Faire will be back on March 11th, 2023 at Hance Park. Enjoy Irish Music, Irish step dancing, Bagpipers, Irish Clubs, and community.

The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Phoenix, AZ is scheduled for March 11th at 10am. The Parade takes place in Downtown Phoenix. The route goes down 3rd Street from Oak St. to Margaret T Hance Park."

March 11

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$12 / kids free

Margaret T. Hance Park

https://stpatricksdayphoenix.org/

Peoria

2nd Saturdays in Peoria

"Join us in Old Town Peoria at Peoria for a fun and festive evening! This night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month.

Each Second Saturday will feature a dynamic lineup of unique vendors, outdoor games, art installations, premier food trucks, live music, and a variety of local talent."

March 11

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue (Old Town Peoria)

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/second-saturdays

Scottsdale

Art on the Boardwalk

"The outdoor festival in the Arizona Boardwalk’s courtyard area celebrates the renewal of spring with an intimate setting to shop fine arts, crafts, home décor and specialty gift items by talented local and regional artists. Children may create their own work of art and enter the coloring contest.

Budding artists from Salt River Elementary will display their masterpieces in the student art exhibit. Guests will enjoy live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, guests will enjoy pop and rock favorites by The Chacons. On Sunday, the talented Haley Green will share her expressive voice with attendees. The first 50 adults will receive a free tote bag on Friday morning."

March 10-12

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Arizona Boardwalk

https://www.sundancecreekpromotions.com/events

Parada Del Sol Rodeo

"One of the oldest living traditions of the West, the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) sanctioned rodeo, returns to Scottsdale March 9 - 12 at the Westworld of Scottsdale Equidome Arena.

Attracting champions from across the country, Rodeo Scottsdale showcases the best talent in Saddle Bronc, Bareback Bronc, Tie down Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, and, of course, Bull Riding."

March 9-12

Rodeo performances at 7 p.m. through Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday

$25+

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://rodeoscottsdale.com/

Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl

"Join us for the annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in Scottsdale with access and drink discounts at over 10 different venues. Your St. Patrick's Day pub crawl kit includes drink coupons, free welcome shot vouchers and a map of all participating Old Town bars."

March 11

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$20+

Old Town Scottsdale

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scottsdale-shamrock-crawl-st-patricks-day-bar-crawl-in-old-town-tickets-474496209937

Surprise

IMPRINT Festival 2023

"West Valley Arts Council’s IMPRINT Festival is a comprehensive multicultural celebration providing a unique opportunity to be immersed in the richness and beauty of the diverse cultures existing in and around the West Valley.

The one-day event features performances, music, live demonstrations, storytelling, visual arts, outdoor market, and food trucks. In 2023 the community will engage and experience culturally rooted activities while learning historical context and significance."

March 11

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

City of Surprise's Civic Center Plaza

https://www.westvalleyarts.org/programs/imprint/

Tempe

Arizona Aloha Festival

"A celebration of the Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures held each year on the 2nd weekend in March in Tempe, AZ."