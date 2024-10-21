$1M lottery ticket sold at Arizona Circle K

The Brief A $1 million winning ticket for The Pick jackpot was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K. A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Fry's Marketplace in Buckeye.



Check your tickets! Someone who bought a ticket for a lottery drawing last weekend hit the jackpot.

A $1 million ticket for The Pick jackpot on Oct. 19 was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K, located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 13, 21, 24, 25, 32 and 42.

Additionally, Saturday's Powerball drawing produced a $50,000 winner. The ticket was sold at a Fry's Marketplace in Buckeye, located near Yuma and Watson Roads.

The winning numbers were 7, 16, 19, 45, 64 and a red Powerball 25.