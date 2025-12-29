Miguel Pilkington: $2K reward offered in 2004 case of man found dead in car trunk

article

Twenty-one years have passed since a man was found dead in a car trunk, yet the identity of his killer continues to elude investigators.

What we know:

Forty-four-year-old Miguel Pilkington's body was found on Monday, Sept. 20, 2004, at around 5:50 p.m. near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street.

Pilkington had been shot dead, investigators say.

The suspect, 21 years later, has been on the run since, and investigators need help finding out their identity, and what happened.

What we don't know:

We don't know the make and model of the car that Pilkington's body was found in.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward to find Pilkington's killer.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the victim's body was found