Wedding photos show Lori Vallow's and Chad Daybell's ceremony just 6 weeks after kids go missing
FOX 10 has a never before seen look at the wedding day of two parents whose children have been missing for going on 6 months.
6:00 a.m. Weather - 2/9/2020
FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Idaho dispatch tells Gilbert PD family refused autopsy for Tammy Daybell
FOX 10 was the first Arizona news station to bring you the case of two missing children with ties to Arizona. There are now new details surrounding the death of their stepdad's wife, who died just weeks before he and their mother got married.
Thailand shooting: soldier kills 20 and injures 31 in rampage
Police said they have secured the mall, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies left inside. But he added, "we don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not." He did not say whether the shooter had been found.
Mesa Mexican restaurant destroyed by 2nd-alarm fire
La Patrona, a Mexican restaurant in Mesa, was destroyed overnight following a second-alarm fire.
President Trump to make campaign stop in Phoenix on February 19
Officials with President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced that Trump will make a campaign stop in Phoenix.
DPS trooper injured in serious crash at Surprise intersection
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at a Surprise intersection.
Crews work to clean up homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix
The City of Phoenix is working to clean up a homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix on Wednesday.
All-clear given at Luke Air Force Base following bomb threat
An all-clear has been given at Luke Air Force Base after a bomb threat was phoned in on Friday morning.
14,000 infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard
Officials said the buckles on the carriers can break, causing baby to possibly fall out.
5AM Weather - 2/7/20
Weather Forecast Video
Video shows man who appears to be threatening members of pro-Trump ASU student group
A man who allegedly screamed at members of an ASU pro-Trump group has left members of that group concerned. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Man sentenced to long prison term in connection with 2018 chase that ended with K-9 death
FOX 10 has learned that a man has been sentenced to 25.75 years in prison following a 2018 police chase that ended with the death of a police K-9.
Report: Lori Vallow's storage unit left abandoned with children's items inside
Before Lori Vallow left Rexburg, Idaho for the Island of Kauai in Hawaii, a storage unit company released surveillance videos of her visiting her storage unit multiple times throughout October and November.
‘Total acquittal:’ Trump delivers impeachment 'victory' speech from White House
President Donald Trump held a “victory” speech in the White House Tuesday, one day after the Senate acquitted him in his impeachment trial.
5AM Weather - 2/6/20
Weather Forecast Video
Impeachment trial: Split Senate votes to acquit Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies — 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress' investigation — fell short.
Kirk Douglas, Oscar-nominated actor and humanitarian, dies at 103
Iconic actor Kirk Douglas has died at age 103.
County elections officials gearing up for Democratic presidential primary
Maricopa County elections officials are hoping that a new law and new equipment could prevent a repeat of the Democratic presidential primary in 2016.
CCSO: Teenage girl found safe after being missing since late January
Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say a teenage girl, who has been missing since January 29, has been found safe.