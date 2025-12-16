'NCIS: Los Angeles' actress dies; deadly West Valley freeway crash l Morning News Brief
From an actress who passed away following a lengthy battle with an illness to a crash along a West Valley freeway that left one person dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 16.
1. Rest in peace
What we know:
Rachael Carpani, an actress who starred in "NCIS: Los Angeles" has died. She was 45.
Dig deeper:
Carpani's sister shared on Instagram that she passed away after a long battle with a "chronic illness."
2. ‘Rapid Act’ would remove some daytime speed limits
3. Settlement reached in deadly golf cart crash
What we know:
Aric Hutchinson, a man whose new bride was killed by a drunk driver, accepted a wrongful-death settlement of $160,000.
The backstory:
Jamie Komoroski, 27, was more than three times the legal limit when she crashed into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller, 34, and her groom, Hutchinson, 36, on their wedding night in South Carolina, killing Miller.
4. New details on tribal chairman's past
The backstory:
White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct claims from July 2025.
Dig deeper:
Similar allegations of sexual misconduct were found in records from 1989, leading to his resignation from the tribal police department.
5. Deadly semi crash
What we know:
A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on the Loop 303 in the West Valley left one person dead.
What we don't know:
The person who died wasn't identified by authorities.