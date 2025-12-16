'NCIS: Los Angeles' actress dies; deadly West Valley freeway crash l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search

'NCIS: Los Angeles' actress dies; deadly West Valley freeway crash

Updated  December 16, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

From an actress who passed away following a lengthy battle with an illness to a crash along a West Valley freeway that left one person dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 16.

1. Rest in peace

What we know:

Rachael Carpani, an actress who starred in "NCIS: Los Angeles" has died. She was 45.

Dig deeper:

Carpani's sister shared on Instagram that she passed away after a long battle with a "chronic illness."

2. ‘Rapid Act’ would remove some daytime speed limits

The "Rapid Act" proposed on Monday would remove daytime speed limits on certain rural interstates across Arizona, as drivers would be required to be "reasonable and prudent."

3. Settlement reached in deadly golf cart crash

What we know:

Aric Hutchinson, a man whose new bride was killed by a drunk driver, accepted a wrongful-death settlement of $160,000.

The backstory:

Jamie Komoroski, 27, was more than three times the legal limit when she crashed into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller, 34, and her groom, Hutchinson, 36, on their wedding night in South Carolina, killing Miller. 

4. New details on tribal chairman's past

The backstory:

White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct claims from July 2025.

Dig deeper:

Similar allegations of sexual misconduct were found in records from 1989, leading to his resignation from the tribal police department.

5. Deadly semi crash

Loop 303 was closed for some time on Monday as a result of a deadly semi truck rollover incident near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

What we know:

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on the Loop 303 in the West Valley left one person dead.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified by authorities.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 12/16/25

Morning Weather Forecast - 12/16/25

Temps will remain warmer-than-normal today in the Valley with a high around 79 degrees.

