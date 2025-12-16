'House of Horrors' case: April McLaughlin reportedly takes plea deal

article

April McLaughlin has taken a plea deal for two cases that were filed against her, according to sources. McLaughlin is accused of animal cruelty, fraud, and theft. Authorities found 55 special needs animals living in atrocious conditions at McLaughlin's home in 2023.



Sources tell FOX 10 that April McLaughlin, a Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case, has taken a plea deal in two cases that were filed against her.

The backstory:

McLaughlin ran a rescue for special needs dogs before allegations of fraud and animal abuse surfaced in 2023.

The 50-year-old, as mentioned earlier, has two cases against her—one for animal cruelty charges and another for fraud and theft. One of the alleged victims is her elderly mother, who was living in McLaughlin’s home in September 2023 when authorities discovered 55 special needs dogs living in their own waste, as well as five dead dogs in a freezer. Investigators described the situation as a biohazard with "unbreathable" conditions.

Prosecutors say McLaughlin used her non-profit to receive nearly $50,000 in cash and supplies to deceive dog owners and rescue groups. She’s also accused of stealing $160,000 from her mother’s bank account. Trial was supposed to start back in July, and a new date has not been set. McLaughlin is charged with more than 20 counts related to animal cruelty and neglect.

Dig deeper:

We previously reported that prosecutors have offered plea deals to McLaughlin.

A plea agreement could lead to two concurrent sentences for fraud-related convictions and animal cruelty convictions. McLaughlin has been in jail since January 2024, so with time served, she could be looking at around two years in prison or even less, according to a judge, compared to at least a decade if she is found guilty through a jury trial.

We also reported at the time that probation and no contact with animals are also part of the proposed deal.

What's next:

Sentencing for McLaughlin is reportedly set for Jan. 15, 2026.