4 injured in downtown Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Four people were injured in a shooting overnight in downtown Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
What we know:
Three women and one man were found shot at around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 28 near 1st Street and Washington Street.
All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Police said the three women were taken with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims were not released. It is unclear if police have a suspect.
The motive and events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department