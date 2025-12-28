4 injured in downtown Phoenix shooting, police say

The Brief Four people were shot early Sunday morning in downtown Phoenix. One man suffered life-threatening injuries, while three women suffered non-life-threatening wounds. No suspect information or motive has been released as the investigation into what led to the shooting continues.



Four people were injured in a shooting overnight in downtown Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

Three women and one man were found shot at around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 28 near 1st Street and Washington Street.

All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Police said the three women were taken with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not released. It is unclear if police have a suspect.

The motive and events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.