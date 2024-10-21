Deadly police shooting in Phoenix; multiple fatalities in helicopter crash l Morning News Brief

A suspect was shot and killed by police in Phoenix; multiple people died after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 21.

1. Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Two Phoenix Police officers were injured while in a physical fight with a suspect who was eventually shot and killed on Sunday night. Read more here.

2. Deadly helicopter crash

A helicopter crash just east of downtown Houston led to "multiple fatalities" on Sunday night, according to officials. Read more here.

3. Cardinals on Monday Night Football

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13. (Photo by Christi Expand

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on FOX 10 Phoenix at 6 p.m. Read more here.

4. Costco recalls

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024, in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Costco has recalled several items over the last week and a half due to listeria concerns. Read more here.

5. Trump works at McDonald's

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a visit to McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pe Expand

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stopped by a McDonald's in Pennsylvania in an effort to step up his criticism of Democrat Kamala Harris and dug into his claim, spread without offering evidence, that she never worked at the fast-food chain while in college. Read more here.

Today's weather

A sunny and warm day in the Valley with a high in the upper-80s. Read more here.