2 Phoenix Police officers hurt in fight with suspect before shooting and killing him, department says

The Brief 2 Phoenix Police officers were hurt due to a fight with a suspect before shooting and killing him on Sunday night. It happened near 37th and Glendale avenues after officers responded to a trespassing call. The suspect involved is dead.



Two Phoenix Police officers were injured while in a physical fight with a suspect who was eventually shot and killed on Sunday night.

The Oct. 20 incident happened near 37th and Glendale avenues around 8:15 p.m. Crime scene tape surrounded the Dollar Tree as investigators were in and out of the store collecting evidence.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky says officers responded to reports of a man who was trespassing inside the business. When they got there, an employee showed the officers where the man was, and that's when he allegedly ran to the store's storage area and jumped on top of a cooler.

He then jumped down and that's when a fight broke out between the suspect and two officers. The suspect allegedly grabbed one of the officer's Tasers and that's when the shooting broke out.

The officers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries they got from the fight, Sgt. Krynsky said. As for the suspect, he was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn't been identified.

No further information was made available.