2 men struck, killed by train in northern Arizona on Christmas Eve

The Brief Two men died on Christmas Eve after being struck by an eastbound train while attempting to cross tracks in Flagstaff. One victim reportedly fell on the tracks, and both were hit when the second man stopped to help him up. The identities of the victims have not yet been released as police and railroad officials continue their investigation.



Two men are dead following a train collision in Flagstaff on Christmas Eve, according to the police department.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 near the intersection of East Nestle Purina Avenue and East Industrial Drive.

Flagstaff Police found the two men who had been struck by an eastbound train. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined that the victims were trying to cross the railroad tracks, heading northbound near the entrance area between Flagstaff Mall and Goodwill. A witness told officers that one of the men fell onto the tracks, and as the second man was trying to help him get him, the train approached and hit them.

What we don't know:

The identities of the men were not released.

What they're saying:

"The Flagstaff Police Department reminds the public that railroad tracks are private property and pose significant danger. Trains cannot stop quickly. Pedestrians are urged to use designated crossings only and to avoid railroad right-of-way areas at all times," the police department said.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation, as Flagstaff Police coordinates with railroad officials.

Map of the train collision location.