Shoplifting duo caught in Chandler, 'miracle baby' defies odds | Nightly Roundup

From a pair accused of trying to shoplift for their sons' Christmas gifts, to a "miracle baby" defying the odds, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 26, 2025.

1. 2 men try stealing from Chandler store to give sons Christmas gifts: court docs

Two men were arrested on Christmas Eve after police said they tried shoplifting $2,000 worth of merchandise from SCHEELS Sporting Goods in Chandler.

By the numbers:

One of the suspects told officers he was trying to steal the items for his son for Christmas. He claimed to have $493, and after going over his budget, he decided to steal additional items. The total value of the items was $1,811.13.

2. 'Best gift ever': Woman births 'miracle baby' hidden behind 22-pound cyst

The backstory:

Doctors said the baby developed outside his mother’s womb — hidden behind a 22-pound basketball-sized ovarian cyst — a medical case so rare it’s being called a miracle.

3. Phoenix residents, fire officials raise alarm over fireworks ahead of New Year's celebrations

What they're saying:

"Fireworks are fun during the day, but at night the dogs and children and the rest of the neighborhood do not enjoy it at all," a resident said. "Being an animal owner myself, the animals do not enjoy fireworks."

4. 1 person dead following rollover crash along US-60: DPS

What they're saying:

"For an unknown reason, a 1999 maroon Chevy SUV rolled off the roadway right," read a portion of the statement. "One occupant was partially ejected and was declared deceased on scene."

5. 'Returnuary' begins after holiday shopping season

A look at your weather for tomorrow

