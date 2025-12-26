1 person dead following rollover crash along US-60: DPS

article

The Brief One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash along US-60 in the far East Valley, according to DPS. The crash happened near US-60 and Crismon Road. Two others were taken to the hospital.



DPS officials say one person is dead following a rollover crash that resulted in traffic disruptions along a portion of US-60 on the morning of Dec. 26.

What we know:

According to a statement, the crash happened along US-60 east near Crismon Road.

"For an unknown reason, a 1999 maroon Chevy SUV rolled off the roadway right," read a portion of the statement. "Two occupants were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained. One occupant was partially ejected and was declared deceased on scene."

Local perspective:

DPS officials said the freeway was temporarily closed for scene scanning, but it has since been fully reopened.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.