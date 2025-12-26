Phoenix residents, fire officials raise alarm over fireworks ahead of New Year's celebrations

The Brief Legal sale and use of ground-based fireworks are permitted in the Valley through Jan. 4, though any that launch or explode remain strictly illegal. Phoenix residents and officials warn that frequent illegal displays cause significant noise disturbances for pets, fire hazards for homes, and severe air pollution. Fire crews urge safety by clearing debris before lighting legal items and keeping buckets of water nearby to properly soak used fireworks.



Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, fireworks are legal in the Valley. However, if a firework launches into the air and explodes, it is not allowed.

Local perspective:

Many residents said they have seen these illegal fireworks before, with some saying they see and hear them randomly throughout the year in the Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix. It is an activity that is not only illegal most of the time, but also disruptive.

"We've been doing this for 13 years," said Karl Bright, who operates a fireworks stand in Buckeye.

Bright and several of his family members spend the week around New Year's selling fireworks under a tent in a Buckeye Walmart parking lot. It is a business venture that has paid off for the family.

What they're saying:

"We've been able to put our kids through college with this," Bright said. "It started out when our kids were in high school and were in marching band, and we were looking for a way to fund their marching band fees and help pay for their shows."

The family said they work hard to follow state law and keep sales above board.

"We actually have the law sitting right here," Bright said. "We have to post it, so we actually post the law at our register."

Featured article

The other side:

But some people are buying and setting off fireworks on days when they are prohibited, such as Christmas Eve.

"Wife and I get home, we get all snuggled in bed, her in her kerchief and me in my cap, and then we rose to the clatter of fireworks," said Coronado resident Ryan Messner. "Our first thoughts were, 'What if one of those hits Santa?'"

Holiday jokes aside, Messner said the random fireworks are a major disturbance.

"Fireworks are fun during the day, but at night the dogs and children and the rest of the neighborhood do not enjoy it at all," Messner said. "Being an animal owner myself, the animals do not enjoy fireworks."

Why you should care:

Phoenix Fire Department officials said legality is one issue, but safety is another.

"Every year there is something," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson. "Usually the illegal fireworks are the ones we see problems with. They can cause fires in trees and houses and cause big injuries because they explode."

Johnson urged residents to ensure their fireworks are legal.

"If they shoot in the air or if they explode, those are not legal in the city of Phoenix," Johnson said. "Make sure that you're picking the right place where you're lighting these fireworks off—no debris, no dry brush, no buildings—and making sure that your spectators are far enough away so there's no injuries."

Big picture view:

Air quality is also a concern. On New Year's Day this year, an air quality monitor in west Phoenix recorded the third-worst pollution level in the world.

What's next:

Stands that operate legally, like the Bright family’s, provide buckets to customers so they have a place to soak fireworks in water after use. Fire officials say these are all important factors to keep in mind when choosing fireworks for a New Year's celebration.