Alleged fights leads to shooting in West Phoenix, police say

By
Published  December 26, 2025 8:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting allegedly sparked by a fight in West Phoenix on Friday.
    • The victim told investigators he did not know the shooter, and the incident remains under active investigation.
    • No suspect description has been released, and police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

PHOENIX - A man is injured after he was shot in West Phoenix on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened near 28th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Dec. 26 after police say a fight reportedly led to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim reported not knowing the shooter.

What we don't know:

No details surrounding the suspect were released. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

