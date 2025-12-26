Alleged fights leads to shooting in West Phoenix, police say

The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting allegedly sparked by a fight in West Phoenix on Friday. The victim told investigators he did not know the shooter, and the incident remains under active investigation. No suspect description has been released, and police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.



A man is injured after he was shot in West Phoenix on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened near 28th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Dec. 26 after police say a fight reportedly led to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim reported not knowing the shooter.

What we don't know:

No details surrounding the suspect were released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

