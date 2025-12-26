Alleged fights leads to shooting in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A man is injured after he was shot in West Phoenix on Friday.
What we know:
The incident happened near 28th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Dec. 26 after police say a fight reportedly led to a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
According to police, the victim reported not knowing the shooter.
What we don't know:
No details surrounding the suspect were released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department