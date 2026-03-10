Protesters rally against proposed ICE detention center at former Arizona prison

The Brief Protesters gathered in Pima County on March 10 to oppose a federal plan to convert a former state prison into an ICE detention center housing over 500 men. Critics cite a lack of transparency and potential hits to local tourism, while supporters and operator MTC point to job creation and increased public safety. A final contract has not been signed, and while DHS has yet to release projected costs for the Marana site, a similar project in Surprise is estimated at $150 million.



Protesters gathered in southern Arizona on March 10 outside the proposed site of a new immigration detention center.

While supporters say the facility will help the mission of national security and public safety—and potentially bring jobs to the area—opponents argue the plan is moving forward without enough transparency.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced its intent to house hundreds of immigration detainees at a former state prison in Marana. As the plan moves forward, it is sparking a growing debate in the community.

The site would be operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC), a private prison company that previously ran the facility for nearly three decades before its closure. Documents show that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to hold 513 men at the center, supported by approximately 31 employees.

The other side:

Opponents of the plan say they are exploring all available options to block the facility.

"We are looking into every single legal action out there and it's not too late, and we won't stop," one protester said. Other critics expressed concerns that the presence of an ICE detention center could cause local tourism to drop.

Some officials who have toured similar facilities raised concerns about the ability to handle specific medical or age-related requirements. "They don't have the capacity to deal with the kinds of needs that are coming up," one noted.

Local perspective:

Marana is not the only Arizona community pushing back against federal detention plans. A much larger ICE detention center has already been approved in Surprise, which has also been the site of multiple protests.

Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor told FOX 10 last month that he first learned about the facility through social media and news reports. He argued that the city must be kept informed to plan for the impact on emergency services, property values, and local infrastructure like water and sewage systems.

"Now we know the facility is coming, and I know the city staff and our elected officials are doing everything they can to initiate conversation and make sure we’re ready for it when it comes," Sartor said.

By the numbers:

According to DHS, it will cost $150 million to retrofit the Surprise facility, which is expected to create nearly 1,400 jobs and $16 million in annual tax revenue. DHS has not yet released the projected costs for the Marana facility.

What's next:

MTC released a statement, saying in part: "If an agreement is finalized, our focus will remain on restoring good local jobs, supporting the Marana economy, and operating the facility with high standards of safety, professionalism, and dignity."

They added that no final contract has been signed and a formal process remains.