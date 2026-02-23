DHS details $70M Surprise facility as 1,500-bed migrant processing center

The Brief Federal officials revealed that a $70 million facility in Surprise will serve as a short-term processing center for 500 to 1,500 migrants. The 418,000-square-foot building is intended for intake and transfer of individuals in removal proceedings, with an average stay of three to seven days. The center will operate under ICE National Detention Standards and feature an on-site medical unit and "robust" security staffing, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar. The Department of Homeland Security has also committed to reimbursing local partners for any used emergency services. A specific opening date remains unclear as the ongoing partial government shutdown has hampered the agency's ability to provide a construction or operational timeline.



The Department of Homeland Security on Monday revealed its plans for a $70M building it bought in Surprise, saying it'll serve as a short-term processing center for up to 1,500 illegal immigrants.

What we know:

Federal officials confirmed the facility, at Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, will serve as an intake and transfer site for people placed into removal proceedings. The center is expected to house between 500 and 1,500 people at a time.

"The average length of stay would generally be three to seven days before transfer to a larger detention center," Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar said.

He explained further about the 418,000 square-foot building, saying, "Secretary Noem’s response outlined that the facility would adhere to ICE National Detention Standards, include a fully staffed on-site medical unit, reimburse local partners for emergency services, and maintain robust security staffing to ensure the safety of detainees, personnel, and surrounding communities. DHS is also committed to continued engagement with state and local stakeholders and congressional oversight as the project advances."

What's next:

The partial government shutdown, Gosar says, is impacting DHS' ability to give a timeline for when the facility will be operational.

"I will continue to work closely with Secretary Noem, ICE officials and local stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability, and the safety of Arizona residents as this project moves forward," Gosar said.

What you can do:

DHS answered several questions Gosar had, and the answers can be found by clicking here.

Related article