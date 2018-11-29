4 months later, investigators still looking for cause in APS battery facility explosion
It's been nearly four months since four Peoria firefighters were seriously hurt in an explosion at a solar batter facility in Surprise, and an investigation into the cause of the blast continues. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley
Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings as Scottsdale goes to court over Satanic prayers
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings. Meanwhile, a West Valley city is adding a prayer segment before its city council meetings. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Child found wandering the streets; Surprise man charged
Court documents show a man has been charged with endangering the life and health of a minor, after police found a three-year-old child wandering a neighborhood by himself. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Cory's Corner: NCAA Victory Bowl
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits Ottawa University in Surprise where the school is hosting a big football game on Friday!
Deputies find 2 separate cases of animal cruelty in Surprise
Authorities in the suburb of Surprise say they dealt with two separate cases of animal cruelty this week.
Man accused of using stolen credit cards
Caught on camera: Police say a man used a stolen credit card he got after breaking into a vehicle in Surprise.
Surprise Police investigating failure to send out sex offender notifications
People living in some neighborhoods in Surprise were surprised to find out they had a sex offender living nearby. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Child hospitalized after crash in Surprise
Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Surprise near 175th Avenue and Surprise Farms Road.
Surprise Police: Seeking two burglary suspects who have hit four different homes
Surprise Police Department are asking the public to help identify two suspects in the burglary of a Surprise home on June 16, 2017.
Police investigating suspicious death in Surprise
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a Surprise home. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Police investigating suspicious death in Surprise
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a Surprise home.
MCSO: Human remains found in Surprise house fire
Authorities say a man is believed to be dead after human remains were found following a reported explosion and fire at a Surprise guest house.
MCSO: Human remains found in Surprise house fire
Authorities say a man is believed to be dead after human remains were found following a reported explosion and fire at a Surprise guest house.
Surprise family with child that has brain tumor gets brand new backyard from neighbors
A family's neighbors pitched in and created the backyard of their dreams while they were at the hospital taking care of their 6-year-old who has a brain tumor. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Surprise! Non-profit gives free bikes to Valley kids
It was no ordinary day at New World Educational Center in Phoenix. 71 brand new bikes for 71 first, second and third-grade students were delivered and all the students were eager to hop on, no matter their expertise. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.
Injured dog found with rope tied around neck
Surprise Police are hoping someone can help them solve a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty. A dog was dragged behind a car at a high rate of speed, then left for dead outside of a west valley business. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Surprise police: Caretaker arrested, accused of child abuse
Authorities say a caretaker in Surprise is accused of felony child abuse for alleging twice throwing a toddler to the floor for crying and refusing to eat.
3-year-old dies after dresser falls on her
Surprise police say a 3-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered when a dresser fell on her. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.