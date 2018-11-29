Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings video

Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings

Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings. Meanwhile, a West Valley city is adding a prayer segment before its city council meetings. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports. 

Surprise! Non-profit gives free bikes to Valley kids

It was no ordinary day at New World Educational Center in Phoenix. 71 brand new bikes for 71 first, second and third-grade students were delivered and all the students were eager to hop on, no matter their expertise. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

Injured dog found with rope tied around neck

Surprise Police are hoping someone can help them solve a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty. A dog was dragged behind a car at a high rate of speed, then left for dead outside of a west valley business. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.