1 dead, multiple hurt in crash at Surprise intersection

article

The Brief One person died following a crash on Oct. 31 at the intersection of Waddell Road and Sarival Avenue. The person who died wasn't identified. Police say several other people were hurt.



One person has died following a crash on Friday at a West Valley intersection.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Waddell Road and Sarival Avenue. Surprise police say multiple people were taken to a hospital, where one person later died.

Eastbound Waddell is closed at Sarival Avenue due to the crash. Drivers are advised to use Greenway or Reems Roads as alternate routes.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened