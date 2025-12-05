'Kingpin': AZ father and son sentenced for leading drug trafficking organization

The Brief Marcos Monarrez Jr. and his father, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, have been sentenced for leading a transnational drug trafficking group, according to Justice Department officials. Both pleaded guilty to charges of violating the federal "kingpin" statute.



A father and son with strong ties to the Phoenix area have been sentenced for leading a transnational drug trafficking organization.

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Dec. 5, Marcos Monarrez Jr. of Phoenix has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Monarrez Jr.'s father, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza of Mexico, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by deportation to Mexico.

Both Monarrez Jr. and Monarrez-Mendoza had pleaded guilty to charges of violating the federal "kingpin" statute. Monarrez-Mendoza pleaded guilty in July 2025, while Monarrez Jr. pleaded guilty in August.

"The defendants were among 35 individuals charged in a Second Superseding Indictment unsealed in January 2024 for their participation in a domestic and international narcotics and money laundering conspiracy involving substantial quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine," read a portion of the statement.

The two men operated a large-scale criminal enterprise and laundered money in 2022. A federal wiretap revealed they obtained millions of fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of meth and kilos of cocaine from a drug supplier in Mexico.

The "Monarrez DTO" re-distributed drugs across the U.S., including in western Pennsylvania, where this case was prosecuted.

