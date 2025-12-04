California men accused of check fraud: Cottonwood Police

The Brief Two men from California have been arrested for their alleged role in a check fraud operation, according to Cottonwood Police. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Francisco Hernandez and 38-year-old Raul Rodriguez. "Detectives determined the crime spree reached across northern Arizona," officials wrote in a statement.



Officials with the Cottonwood Police Department have released details surrounding an alleged check fraud operation that led to the arrest of two people.

What we know:

In a statement released on Dec. 4, police identified the two suspects as 28-year-old Francisco Hernandez and 38-year-old Raul Rodriguez. Both are California residents.

"Investigators believe they may also be connected to similar criminal activity in other states," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Per Cottonwood Police investigators, officers were sent to a financial institution in the area on Dec. 1 for reports of a person passing forged checks.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent activity. Additional officers arriving on scene observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot, occupied by an individual they believed may also be involved. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and officers quickly determined the driver was participating in the same fraud scheme," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

Police said the case is complex, and extended across multiple communities.

"Cottonwood PD coordinated closely with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), confirming the suspects were involved in multiple fraudulent check investigations throughout Yavapai County," read a portion of the statement. "Investigators learned the pair had been stealing mail from USPS collection boxes, searching for checks, and altering the payee information and dollar amounts before attempting to cash them."

By the numbers:

Investigators said at least 15 victims have been identified in the area, with losses exceeding $15,000.

"Detectives determined the crime spree reached across northern Arizona, linking related incidents in Flagstaff, Sedona, Rimrock, Camp Verde, Cornville, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood," police wrote.

What's next:

Officials said both Hernandez and Rodriguez are accused of fraud schemes, forgery, and multiple counts of theft.