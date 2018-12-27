Storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of Arizona
A storm Tuesday afternoon brought as much as two to three inches of rain to parts of the High Country, prompting a flood warning for some areas.
YCSO deputies rescue hiker suffering from extreme heat stroke
A 59-year-old woman was about a mile from the Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial trailhead when she became disoriented and lost consciousness on Aug. 5. The temperature was about 103°. Luckily, an off-duty EMT was nearby and able to stay with her until Yarnell Fire crews and deputies arrived at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.
Young hiker shares near-death ordeal at Fossil Creek
Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.
Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 47% contained
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Cellar Fire caused by lightning is burning in the Prescott National Forest with almost half of it contained. The fire is being managed as a Type 3 incident.
Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
Threats reportedly made to owner, staff members at Prescott Valley daycare center
The owner of a daycare center where a man accused of child abuse worked said she and staff members are now receiving threats.
YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested
A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. Police say the girls got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies.
Dog found at Mogollon Rim months after 3 months
A dog missing for nearly three months has been found alive down the Mogollon Rim. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots
19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde
It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Historic Prescott
It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916.
Prescott Police investigating 2017 murder of woman; town in shock
Prescott Police officials say two people have admitted to killing a 77-year-old woman in late 2017.
Navajo Police Department puts halt on search for missing 3-year-old
Authorities on the Navajo Nation have put a halt on the search for a missing 4-year-old. Community volunteers will continue organizing teams to try and find Anndine Jones.
Navajo Code Talker hopes to save historic Flagstaff motel
Drone Zone: Central Arizona Jeepers
We're taking a look at a special way to take in the beautiful back country of Arizona.
Prescott city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments
An Arizona city council voted Tuesday to demand the resignation of a Republican state lawmaker whose remarks on race and immigration have led to a growing backlash of criticism and the loss of his chairmanship on a key committee. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.