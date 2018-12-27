YCSO deputies rescue hiker suffering from extreme heat stroke video

A 59-year-old woman was about a mile from the Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial trailhead when she became disoriented and lost consciousness on Aug. 5. The temperature was about 103°. Luckily, an off-duty EMT was nearby and able to stay with her until Yarnell Fire crews and deputies arrived at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

Young hiker shares near-death ordeal at Fossil Creek

Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.

Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent

Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.

Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde

It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Historic Prescott

It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916. 

Prescott city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments

An Arizona city council voted Tuesday to demand the resignation of a Republican state lawmaker whose remarks on race and immigration have led to a growing backlash of criticism and the loss of his chairmanship on a key committee. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.