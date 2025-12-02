K9 led to discovery of 70,000 fentanyl pills inside car with kids: YCSO

article

The Brief Jose Urquianeriz is accused of multiple charges, after a traffic stop led to a fentanyl bust. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of I-17 and Middle Verde Road. Children were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident, according to YCSO.



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man, after a traffic stop ended with a major drug bust.

What we know:

In a statement released on Dec. 2, the suspect was identified as Jose Urquianeriz.

The incident, per YCSO, happened on the afternoon of Nov. 19, when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Urquianeriz in the area of I-17 and Middle Verde Road.

"During the interaction, K9 Radar was deployed and positively alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

By the numbers:

According to investigators, 70,000 fentanyl pills were found concealed in the car. Investigators also said Urquianeriz had two young children inside the car at the time of the incident. Both children are under the age of six.

What we don't know:

YCSO said besides Urquianeriz, another adult in the vehicle was taken into custody. Officials did not identify that individual, nor did they state what charges, if any, the individual may be facing.

What's next:

Officials with YCSO said Urquianeriz is accused of the following:

Possession of narcotic drugs

Sales of narcotic drugs

Transportation of Narcotic drugs

Child abuse

"The investigation remains active," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the traffic stop happened