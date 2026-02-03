Nancy Guthrie: What to know about the woman Arizona authorities are looking for

A missing person case in Arizona has garnered national attention in recent days, as authorities continue to search for the mother of Savannah Guthrie, who is the host of "Today."

Here's what to know about Nancy Guthrie and her disappearance.

Who is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old who lives in the Tucson area, is the mother of Savannah Guthrie.

According to a report by NPR on Feb. 3, Guthrie lives alone in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. Her husband, Charles, died in 1988. She and Charles had three children, including Savannah.

In a post Savannah made on her Instagram, she described her mother as "a woman of deep conviction," as well as "a good and faithful servant."

Who is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie, in a photo taken in October 2025. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Per her biography on the Today Show's website, Savannah Guthrie is NBC News's Chief Legal Correspondent, as well as the co-anchor of the "Today" show.

According to the bio, Guthrie joined the show in 2011, and has been the co-anchor since 2012. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a journalism degree in 1993, and received the top score on the Arizona Bar Exam in 2002.

What they're saying:

In a 2023 segment on the "Today" show, Savannah talked about her mother.

"She always said, ‘When you came, I know my family was complete,’" Savannah recounted.

In the segment, Savannah described Nancy as "noble."

"She's strong. Like, hard iron, granite strong," Savannah said in the segment. "We hard some hard times when I was a child. We lost my dad suddenly and shockingly, and my mom was so strong, and set aside her own grief in many ways, just to be there and make sure we can all move forward together."

So, what happened with Nancy Guthrie?

On Feb. 2, we reported on Nancy's disappearance.

Nancy, per officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing Sunday, after someone at a church called a family member to say Nancy wasn’t there.

Per Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy's family members searched her home, and called 911 afterward.

Why you should care:

"Sheriff Nanos has stated that he believes a crime has been committed. At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," department officials said on Feb. 2.

"We do in fact have a crime scene, we do in fact have a crime," he said.

While Nancy is not known to have any illnesses or cognitive issues, but authorities are concerned about her physical health due to limited mobility. Nanos also said that Nancy does not have her medication that she needs daily.

What are the authorities doing to find Nancy?

According to reports by the Associated Press, searchers initially used drones and dogs, and were supported by volunteers and Border Patrol. By Monday morning, however, Sheriff Nanos said search crews were pulled back.

"We don’t see this as a search mission so much as it is a crime scene," the sheriff said.

When asked on Feb. 3 whether officials were looking for Nancy alive, Sheriff Nanos said "we hope we are."

Dig deeper:

In a statement released on Feb. 3, a spokesperson with PCSD addressed a number of questions surrounding the case, including.

Cameras : Nancy's home had several cameras. "Detectives are working with the respective companies to determine the number of cameras and whether any footage is available."

DNA : DNA samples were collected from the home, and they have been confirmed as belonging to Nancy. "At this time, the Sheriff has not confirmed whether those samples were blood. He has stated that he does not want to get into specific details about evidence in order to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Ransom Notes : Per the statement, PCSD is "aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie."

Suspects: No suspects have been named at this time.

Dig Even Deeper:

On Feb. 3, Tucson television station KOLD reported that they had received one of the alleged ransom notes via e-mail. Per their report, the note included a deadline, and requested a specific amount of money for Nancy's safe return. The e-mail has been sent to PCSD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 911 or (520) 351-4900.

