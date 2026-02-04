Peoria dog seizure sparks questions surrounding strengths, limitations of 'Jerry's Law'

The Brief Most of the 60 dogs seized from a Peoria home two weeks ago have been adopted, with only 18 remaining in animal control as detectives continue to review evidence. Advocates are citing the case as a test for "Jerry’s Law," a new state statute designed to simplify animal cruelty prosecutions by broadening the definitions of neglect and suffering. No arrests have been made in the Peoria investigation despite police responding to the residence over 100 times.



Peoria Police have provided an update on more than 60 dogs seized from a home two weeks ago, noting that only 18 remain with animal control. Many of the others have already been adopted into new homes.

What we know:

The case has renewed questions about why animal cruelty remains difficult to prosecute.

Jerry’s Law, which took effect in September, was designed to address these challenges. Those who helped pass the legislation are now evaluating its impact and identifying areas for further improvement.

"It is absolutely grotesque what people do," said State Sen. Shawnna Bolick, R-District 2.

Bolick sponsored Jerry’s Law last summer to better define adequate shelter and medical care for pets in Arizona.

Related article

The backstory:

The law was inspired by a case in Chandler where authorities discovered 55 dogs living in biohazardous conditions, with five more found dead in a freezer.

"The dogs were not getting adequate food or water or shelter," said Dr. Steven Hansen, president and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society.

Dig deeper:

Jerry’s Law specifically defines adequate shelter to include protection from the elements and enough space for an animal to move comfortably.

"It must protect the animal from the environment," Hansen said. "It must protect the animal from disease."

The law also expands the definition of suffering, allowing prosecutors to intervene before animal neglect becomes extreme. However, advocates point to the Peoria case — where police had responded to the residence more than 100 times over several years— as an example of the law's current limitations.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Peoria Police Department

"It's one step in the right direction," Bolick said.

While the law is considered progress, advocates acknowledge that more changes are needed.

"We were not able to get language around water being drinkable or potable," Hansen said.

What's next:

Bolick said the ultimate goal remains clear: "We're going back to looking at ways to make sure that our pets are treated as if they're living and breathing creatures."

Peoria Police said no arrests have been made in the recent case as detectives continue to review evidence.

What you can do:

To report animal cruelty, click here.