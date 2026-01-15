April McLaughlin set to be sentenced after taking plea deal

The Brief April McLaughlin is expected to be sentenced on Thursday. She pleaded guilty as part of a deal back in December. McLaughlin was accused of fraud, identity theft and animal mistreatment-related charges.



A Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 15.

The backstory:

McLaughlin ran a rescue for special needs dogs before allegations of fraud and animal abuse surfaced in 2023.

The 50-year-old had two cases against her—one for animal cruelty charges and another for fraud and theft. One of the alleged victims is her elderly mother, who was living in McLaughlin’s home in September 2023 when authorities discovered 55 special needs dogs living in their own waste, as well as five dead dogs in a freezer. Investigators described the situation as a biohazard with "unbreathable" conditions.

April McLaughlin

Prosecutors say McLaughlin used her non-profit to receive nearly $50,000 in cash and supplies to deceive dog owners and rescue groups. She’s also accused of stealing $160,000 from her mother’s bank account. Trial was supposed to start back in July, and a new date has not been set. McLaughlin is charged with more than 20 counts related to animal cruelty and neglect.

Dig deeper:

In December 2025, we reported that McLaughlin had taken a plea deal, and pleaded guilty to four charges, including:

Fraudulent Schemes & Artifices

Taking the Identity of Another Person

Two counts of Intentionally Subjecting a Domestic Animal to Cruel Mistreatment

What To Expect:

According to a court hearing, McLaughlin could be sentenced to anywhere from two years to 8.75 years in prison for the fraud charges, and will be placed on probation upon release. She could also be sentenced to 1.5 to 2.5 years in prison for the animal cruelty charges, but the two prison terms are to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Besides jail time, McLaughlin has agreed to pay at least $173,000 in restitution, including $124,000 to her mother, Kathleen. She will also be banned from having animals of any type following her release. She will also be required to take an animal cruelty prevention education course.