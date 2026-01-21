Peoria Police remove dozens of dogs from a home following court order
PEORIA, Ariz. - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Peoria home on Wednesday afternoon, and they're now under the care of animal control.
What we know:
The Peoria Police Department said a court order was served at the home near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Jan. 21.
"This all stems from prior animal-related cases we have investigated," police said. "The dogs will be safely transported to our City Animal Control kennels and closely monitored to ensure their well-being while determining whether any animal cruelty has taken place."
Peoria investigators are also working with the Arizona Humane Society on this case.
What we don't know:
Police didn't give an exact reason why the dogs needed to be removed from the home.
No names have been released in this case.
What you can do:
If you need to report animal cruelty, contact the Arizona Humane Society.
Map of the area where the dogs were living