Expand / Collapse search

Peoria Police remove dozens of dogs from a home following court order

By
Published  January 21, 2026 3:25pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Peoria Police removed dozens of dogs from a home near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday after serving a court order related to previous animal-related investigations.
    • The dogs are being monitored at city animal control kennels as investigators and the Arizona Humane Society work to determine if any animal cruelty occurred.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Peoria home on Wednesday afternoon, and they're now under the care of animal control.

What we know:

The Peoria Police Department said a court order was served at the home near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Jan. 21.

"This all stems from prior animal-related cases we have investigated," police said. "The dogs will be safely transported to our City Animal Control kennels and closely monitored to ensure their well-being while determining whether any animal cruelty has taken place."

Peoria investigators are also working with the Arizona Humane Society on this case.

What we don't know:

Police didn't give an exact reason why the dogs needed to be removed from the home.

No names have been released in this case.

What you can do:

If you need to report animal cruelty, contact the Arizona Humane Society.

Map of the area where the dogs were living

The Source

  • The Peoria Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaNewsPets and Animals