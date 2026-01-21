Peoria Police remove dozens of dogs from a home following court order

The Brief Peoria Police removed dozens of dogs from a home near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday after serving a court order related to previous animal-related investigations. The dogs are being monitored at city animal control kennels as investigators and the Arizona Humane Society work to determine if any animal cruelty occurred.



Dozens of dogs were removed from a Peoria home on Wednesday afternoon, and they're now under the care of animal control.

What we know:

The Peoria Police Department said a court order was served at the home near 89th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Jan. 21.

"This all stems from prior animal-related cases we have investigated," police said. "The dogs will be safely transported to our City Animal Control kennels and closely monitored to ensure their well-being while determining whether any animal cruelty has taken place."

Peoria investigators are also working with the Arizona Humane Society on this case.

What we don't know:

Police didn't give an exact reason why the dogs needed to be removed from the home.

No names have been released in this case.

What you can do:

If you need to report animal cruelty, contact the Arizona Humane Society.

