Targeted Scottsdale home invasion linked to alleged $66M cryptocurrency plot

A targeted Scottsdale home invasion led to felony charges against two California teenagers after an investigation revealed a plot to steal millions in cryptocurrency.

Local perspective:

Neighbors said they are shaken by the incident but relieved that suspects were caught quickly. They say the case highlights a concerning trend of criminals targeting individuals for their cryptocurrency holdings.

"It's certainly eye-opening and it's also incredible the way that different pieces of evidence will be pieced together," said Ari Parker, a resident in the area.

Timeline:

When Parker left his Scottsdale home to run errands Saturday morning, he noticed a blue vehicle driving by but did not think much of it. On his way home, he saw what appeared to be a drug-related arrest involving a blue Subaru in a nearby shopping center parking lot.

"The trunk was open, there were supervisory police vehicles there, and I thought, 'Oh wow, that person's screwed,'" Parker said. "I had no idea that they were connected to the crime that happened here."

The crime was a reported home invasion near Cactus Road and Loop 101. According to court documents, two teenagers, identified as Jackson Sullivan and Skylar Lapaille, arrived at the home dressed as package delivery drivers the morning of Jan. 31. They allegedly forced their way inside, restrained two adults with duct tape, and assaulted them.

Police say the motive was the robbery of $66 million worth of cryptocurrency the homeowners allegedly possessed. Investigators believe the teenagers met recently and were extorted by individuals known only as "Red" and "8." The pair were reportedly sent from California with $1,000 to purchase supplies for disguises and restraining devices.

Dig deeper:

One of the victims reportedly denied having the cryptocurrency, which led to further assault. An adult son in the home was able to call police from another room. When officers arrived, the teenagers fled but were later caught and arrested at the scene Parker had witnessed earlier.

Police later confirmed to Parker that the car captured on his Ring camera is believed to be the same vehicle used in the crime.

What they're saying:

"The police work was really impressive," Parker said. "They were pounding the pavement, doing real gumshoe police detective work, knocking on doors, letting neighbors know what was happening."

Parker noted that the incident has caused neighbors to connect and stay alert.

"Many of them have lived here for 15, 20 years and mentioned this is the first time they remember something like this happening," he said. "So it actually brought the neighborhood together in a way."

What's next:

Sullivan and Lapaille both face several felony charges, including burglary, aggravated assault, and kidnapping. They were reportedly in possession of a 3D-printed gun, though police said it contained no ammunition and its functionality remains unknown.